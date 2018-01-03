News Releases from Region 03

Give Old Electronics New Life through E-cycling this Holiday Season

Contact Information: Katherine Wzorek (wzorek.katherine@epa.gov) (215) 814-5407

PHILADELPHIA (January 3, 2018) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency encourages consumers to donate or recycle their used electronics.



Donating or recycling electronics helps the environment by conserving natural materials and resources, and reducing harmful emissions caused by manufacturing new materials. Recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 U.S. homes in a year.



“If you received a new cell phone, laptop, tablet or other electronics during the holiday season, consider giving your older device new life while reducing the impact on the environment by donating or recycling it,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio.

To recycle your electronics, consider these options:

Contact your local municipality or solid waste district to see when they will be sponsoring recycling collection events for electronics.

Check out our Electronics Donation and Recycling web page to find out about recycling options near you: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/electronics-donation-and-recycling#where.

Visit the product manufacturer’s website to see if they have an e-cycling program. Many major electronics manufacturers and retailers offer several options to donate or recycle electronics.

It is important to donate and recycle used electronics safely and correctly. Before donating or recycling: