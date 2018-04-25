News Releases from Region 08

Grand Junction Housing Authority receives $80K for cleanup and redevelopment project

EPA Brownfields grant to advance environmental cleanup and development of new, affordable housing at Bookcliff Avenue property

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing the Grand Junction Housing Authority $80,500 in Brownfields grant funding to clean up and redevelop housing units on the 1200 block of Bookcliff Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Grand Junction Housing Authority will use the EPA funds to clean up asbestos at old housing units on site and develop new, affordable housing for at risk populations in the community, including victims of domestic violence, along with space for additional community services such as mental health counseling, employment training and other services on site.

The Grand Junction Housing Authority is among 144 grant recipients across the nation receiving EPA Brownfields Environmental Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup grants. The 221 grants totaling $54.3 million will provide communities with funding to assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.

“EPA’s Brownfields Program expands the ability of communities to recycle vacant and abandoned properties for new, productive reuses, using existing infrastructure," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "These grants leverage other public and private investments, and improve local economies through property cleanup and redevelopment.”

“Brownfields grants help transform environmental hazards into community and economic assets,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “We look forward to helping the Grand Junction Housing Authority as they remove contaminants and create a new, vibrant future for this site as much-needed housing for victims of domestic violence.”

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities this EPA grant will provide as we re-develop the Bookcliff Avenue property,” said GJHA Chief Executive Officer Judy Kole. “Our vision for this re-development is to create permanent housing solutions and accompanying supportive services for the most at risk populations in our community. We rely on funding from sources like EPA’s Brownfield Cleanup Program to accomplish our program objectives and appreciate the associated economic benefits this award will bring to Grand Junction in the way of new jobs and increased economic growth.”

The Brownfields Program targets communities that are economically disadvantaged and provides funding and assistance to transform contaminated sites into assets that can generate jobs and spur economic growth. A study analyzing 48 brownfields sites found that an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue was generated for local governments in a single year after cleanup. This is two-to-seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of these sites. Another study found that property values of homes located near brownfields sites that are cleaned up increased between 5 and 15 percent post cleanup.



Communities can use EPA Brownfields funding to leverage considerable infrastructure and other financial resources. For example, EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund can be used to address the water quality aspects of brownfield sites and the assessment and construction of drinking water infrastructure on brownfields, respectively. EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program may also serve as a potential source of long-term, low-cost supplemental financing to fund brownfields project development and implementation activities to address water quality aspects of brownfields.

