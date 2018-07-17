News Releases from Region 01

Groton, Connecticut Company to Help Protect Thames River Under Settlement with EPA

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) (617) 918-1019

BOSTON – Today, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England regional office announced a settlement with Electric Boat Corporation to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act (CWA) at Electric Boat's Groton, Conn., submarine assembly facility. Under the settlement, Electric Boat is required to perform specific facility improvements to promote its compliance with EPA stormwater management requirements. The company will also pay a civil penalty of $60,000 as part of the settlement.

"This settlement significantly reduces stormwater pollution from Electric Boat's facility in Groton, which means a cleaner Thames River," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "Stormwater is a major source of water pollution in New England, and EPA is committed to working with companies like Electric Boat to improve compliance with important laws that protect our lakes, rivers and streams."

Under the settlement, Electric Boat will install heavy metal filters on a select number of storm drains, outfit outdoor waste accumulation containers with covers, and develop and implement improved specific stormwater management training for shipyard trades. These measures will reduce pollution that can be picked up by stormwater and improve Electric Boat's compliance with the company's CWA stormwater discharge permit.

After EPA informed Electric Boat of the alleged violations, Electric Boat responded promptly to address EPA's concerns and worked to resolve the claims.

During an April 2017 inspection, EPA found that Electric Boat had allegedly violated provisions of its CWA permit for stormwater discharges by failing to adequately implement best management practices to minimize the impacts of stormwater discharges on the Thames River. In addition, EPA inspectors observed that an Electric Boat employee had dumped used fiberglass resin into a storm drain.

Compliance with environmental requirements related to stormwater is important to New England's waters because stormwater is the leading cause of impairment of the region's rivers, lakes and streams Stormwater runoff is generated from rain and snowmelt events that flow over land or impervious surfaces, such as paved streets, parking lots, and building rooftops, and does not soak into the ground. The runoff picks up pollutants like trash, chemicals, oils, metals, dirt and sediment that can harm our rivers, streams, lakes, and coastal waters.

For more information on EPA's work to address stormwater pollution, go to: https://www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program.