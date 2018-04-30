News Releases from Region 05

Hazardous waste cleanup to begin at the One Hour Cleaners site in Freeport, Illinois

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

CHICAGO (April 30, 2018) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a cleanup of hazardous waste at the One Hour Cleaners site, a former dry cleaner abandoned since 1996, located at 19 W. Main St., Freeport, Ill.



The three-story building contains materials contaminated with tetrachloroethylene, or PCE. EPA will remove abandoned chemicals on the first floor such as waste solvents, flammable liquids and solvents inside a dry cleaning machine. EPA anticipates the work will complete 10 days to complete.



To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/onehourcleaners.