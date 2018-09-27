News Releases from Region 05

Hazardous Waste Cleanup Begins at the Lovers Lane Site in Plainfield Township, Mich.

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA056

CHICAGO (Sept. 27, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a cleanup of battery casings that were recently found around and beneath a demolished home’s foundation in Comstock Park, Plainfield Township, Mich. EPA anticipates the work will take 30 days to complete.

EPA previously conducted a cleanup in 2012 after Plainfield Township discovered a large quantity of buried, crushed, lead-acid battery casing fragments while they were installing a new water main in the neighborhood. During that cleanup, lead-contaminated soil and battery casings were removed and sent to a certified hazardous waste landfill.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/loverslanelead.

