Hazardous Waste Cleanup Begins at the Lunkenheimer Site in Cincinnati

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA035

CHICAGO (July 17, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began a cleanup of hazardous waste at the Lunkenheimer site, a former foundry and valve manufacturing facility at 1519 Tremont St. in Cincinnati, Ohio. Several companies operated at the location from 1908 until 2017 when the property was abandoned.

EPA will remove more than 600 55-gallon drums and 125 containers of hazardous waste, many in poor condition. The cleanup will also remove metal-contaminated foundry sand, PCB transformers, corrosive waste and ignitable waste. In March 2017, the Cincinnati Fire Department requested EPA’s assistance to conduct an assessment and potential emergency removal action at the site.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/lunkenheimersite.

