News Releases from Region 05

Hazardous Waste Cleanup Underway at the AA Oil Site in Indianapolis

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA046

CHICAGO (Aug. 29, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began a hazardous waste cleanup at the AA Oil site at 2340 S. Tibbs Ave., Indianapolis. EPA anticipates the cleanup will take 60 days.

The cleanup will remove hazardous substances including lead, pesticides and trichloroethene contained in above-ground storage tanks; dismantle and decontaminate those tanks; investigate contamination in surface soil and concrete; and remove contaminated surface soil and concrete.

From the 1950s to the 1980s, AA Oil, a division of Cam-Or Inc., operated as an oil collection, storage and transfer facility, collecting oil from garages, gas stations, oil change facilities, automobile dealers and trucking companies. From 1990 to 1993, the facility was operated by PWI Environmental, a hazardous materials/spill response contractor, then abandoned. The city of Indianapolis acquired the property in 2018, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management referred the site to EPA.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/AAOil.

###