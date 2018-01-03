News Releases from Headquarters › Chief Financial Officer (OCFO)

Holly Greaves Nominated as Chief Financial Officer of EPA



WASHINGTON – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to nominate Holly Greaves as chief financial officer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Ms. Greaves currently serves as the senior advisor for budget and audit where she provides financial and budgetary counsel to the Agency and Administrator Pruitt. She is a former senior manager at the public accounting firm KPMG LLP, where she provided auditing and advisory services to cabinet-level Federal agencies. Ms. Greaves has extensive knowledge of Federal financial and IT environments, Federal accounting standards, and the laws and regulations applicable to financial management and operations.

“Holly is exceptionally qualified to be our chief financial officer and has been an integral advisor to the Agency as we look to enact meaningful fiscal reforms and eliminate wasteful spending,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with Holly in her new leadership role at EPA.”



Her nomination is receiving high accolades:



Donna Mclean, former assistant secretary for Budget and Programs, U.S. Department of Transportation and former chair of Amtrak: “A Chief Financial Officer requires a strong foundation in accounting, budgeting, and financial management. Given her extensive experience working on financial statement audits of large, Federal government agencies, Holly Greaves is uniquely qualified for the role of EPA Chief Financial Officer, and she will certainly be an asset to the Agency as they work to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the way they do business.”

Rick Puckett, former executive vice president and chief financial officer, Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., and member of the Department of Interior Beachhead team for President Trump: “Holly Greaves is an outstanding choice for Chief Financial Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency. Her prior experience as an external auditor, within a Big 4 firm, for large Federal government entities makes her well-suited to respond to the complexities of Federal agencies and their financial management organizations. Holly’s professionalism, knowledge of the Federal Government and acumen within professional accounting will be a tremendous asset to the EPA leadership team.”



Andrew Lewis, adjunct professor, The George Washington University School of Business: “Ms. Greaves has deep knowledge of federal budget and accounting rules, and was able to convey that knowledge in a meaningful and practical way to our students. She has a passion for mentoring and developing people, which will serve her well as the EPA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

Jill Homan, Republican National Committeewoman for Washington, DC and Republican National Committee Executive Committee member: “I met Holly Greaves six years ago through her involvement with the District of Columbia Republican Party. She is an extremely thoughtful and energetic leader who takes the time to listen to disparate viewpoints in an effort to build consensus. I fully expect her to bring these qualities with her should she be confirmed to the role of Chief Financial Officer.”



Elizabeth Schurgin, executive director of the DC Youth Orchestra Program (DCYOP): “I worked with Holly Greaves for several years through her involvement with the DCYOP, a nonprofit ​that provides group lessons and ensemble opportunities for youth ages 4-18. As a member of our Board’s finance committee, she made many valuable contributions to our organization, from assisting in the selection of a new auditor to reviewing financial statements and other annual reports. Her practical experience and commonsense approach to financial management will be a valuable asset to the EPA.”

Jennifer Anderson, former chief financial officer of LetterLogic, Inc.: “Holly is a valued colleague and hands down a top-notch accountant. Her experience serving a range of public and private sector clients paired with her ingenuity make her extremely well poised to lead the finance function of the EPA efficiently and effectively. I look forward to her service at this important agency.”

Chad Call, director of corporate finance at Intermarine, LLC: “I hold the utmost respect for Holly Greaves and applaud her nomination to the role of Chief Financial Officer for the EPA. Holly is a dedicated professional and a person of genuine integrity. She is intelligent, pragmatic, and gives due attention to detail. I have known Holly as a personal friend (and former colleague) for over 10 years, and I can say that her leadership capacity is well-suited for this role.”