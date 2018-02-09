News Releases from Region 01

Holyoke, Mass., Trainer Recognized for Outstanding Service Company is from Enfield, Conn.

BOSTON – A Holyoke, Mass., man is being honored by the US Environmental Protection Agency for his work training wastewater operators across New England.

Paul Dombrowski, senior technical practice leader at Woodard and Curran of Enfield, is being honored with a "2017 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Excellence Award" by EPA's New England office.

Dombrowski is being acknowledged for his outstanding work with nutrient removal and clarifier optimization trainings. These trainings have brought new tools to many wastewater operators and Dombrowski's practical approach has helped facilities come up with cost-effective solutions.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was instrumental in Mr. Dombrowski's nomination.

"The professionals operating these wastewater treatment plants, as well as the municipalities and the state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alexandra Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "I am proud to acknowledge Mr. Dombrowski's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give him the credit he deserves."

EPA's New England office formally acknowledged Dombrowski for his work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference at the Boston Copley Marriott Hotel last month.