Houston Chronicle: Pruitt Suggests Keeping Speculators From Ethanol Credits Might Lower Costs

James Osborne

March 11, 2018

www.houstonchronicle.com/business/article/Pruitt-suggests-keeping-speculators-from-ethanol-12747867.php



EPA chief Scott Pruitt suggested Monday that the government might limit Wall Street's ability to trade ethanol-blending tax credits as a way to lower costs for refineries.

