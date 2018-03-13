News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
Houston Chronicle: Pruitt Suggests Keeping Speculators From Ethanol Credits Might Lower Costs
03/13/2018
James Osborne
March 11, 2018
EPA chief Scott Pruitt suggested Monday that the government might limit Wall Street's ability to trade ethanol-blending tax credits as a way to lower costs for refineries.
