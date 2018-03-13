We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

Houston Chronicle: Pruitt Suggests Keeping Speculators From Ethanol Credits Might Lower Costs

03/13/2018
James Osborne
March 11, 2018
EPA chief Scott Pruitt suggested Monday that the government might limit Wall Street's ability to trade ethanol-blending tax credits as a way to lower costs for refineries.

To read the full article, click here: 
www.houstonchronicle.com/business/article/Pruitt-suggests-keeping-speculators-from-ethanol-12747867.php

