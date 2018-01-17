We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersLand and Emergency Management (OLEM)

ICYMI: ABC News: EPA Targets East Chicago, Other Contaminated Superfund Sites For Development

01/17/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

By Stephanie Ebbs
January 17, 2018

Thirty-one of the country’s most contaminated sites are likely to be available for building new housing, business or other development soon after they are cleaned up, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said today, a step that’s part of Administrator Scott Pruitt's push to accelerate the cleanup and make the land available for community use.

To read the full ABC News story, click here.Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.