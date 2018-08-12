News Releases from Headquarters›Water (OW)
ICYMI: The Fayetteville Observer: What the EPA is doing about PFAS chemicals
08/13/2018
Contact Information:
The Fayetteville Observer
By Trey Glenn
August 11, 2018
http://www.fayobserver.com/opinion/20180811/trey-glenn-what-epa-is-doing-about-pfas-chemicals?template=ampart Exit
Protecting America’s drinking water is a top priority for EPA and that’s why we are coming together with state and local partners in North Carolina to gather input about a group of chemicals called per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).