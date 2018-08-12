News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

ICYMI: The Fayetteville Observer: What the EPA is doing about PFAS chemicals

The Fayetteville Observer

By Trey Glenn

August 11, 2018

http://www.fayobserver.com/opinion/20180811/trey-glenn-what-epa-is-doing-about-pfas-chemicals?template=ampart Exit



Protecting America’s drinking water is a top priority for EPA and that’s why we are coming together with state and local partners in North Carolina to gather input about a group of chemicals called per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

To read the full article, click here. Exit