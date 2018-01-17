We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

ICYMI: Houston Chronicle: Site of former foundry in Houston's Fifth Ward among those EPA wants redeveloped

01/17/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

By Lise Olsen
January 16, 2018

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it would recruit developers to help revamp a hand-picked selection of 31 old refineries, smelters and historically polluted lands formally designated for clean-up under a federal program reserved for the nation's worst toxic waste dumps.

To read the full Houston Chronicle article, click here.

