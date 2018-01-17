News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

ICYMI: Scott Pruitt Aims to Accelerate His Efforts to Remake the EPA

By Eli Stokols and Timothy Puko

January 17, 2018



Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, saying he wants to speed its permitting processes and transform a culture he says is bureaucratic.

To read the full Wall Street Journal article, click hereExit