ICYMI: Scott Pruitt Aims to Accelerate His Efforts to Remake the EPA

01/17/2018
By Eli Stokols and Timothy Puko
January 17, 2018

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, saying he wants to speed its permitting processes and transform a culture he says is bureaucratic.

To read the full Wall Street Journal article, click hereExit

