ICYMI: The Washington Post - EPA to Weigh Tougher Pollution Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

The Washington Post Exit

By Brady Dennis

November 13, 2018

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced plans to place more stringent restrictions on pollution from heavy-duty trucks, in a move that won the Trump administration rare praise from environmental groups.

Nearly two decades have passed since the EPA last updated its standards for emissions of nitrogen oxide, or NOx, that govern the nation’s heavy-duty trucking fleet. Two years ago, 20 state and local air regulators, backed by public health groups, petitioned the agency to revamp its regulations of NOx, citing adverse effects on health and air quality....



To read the rest of this article: https://www.washingtonpost.com/energy-environment/2018/11/13/epa-toughen-pollution-standards-heavy-duty-trucks/?utm_term=.6ef90a46ce18