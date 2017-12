News Releases from Headquarters

ICYMI: The Weekly Standard: The Man They Love to Hate

By Fred Barnes

December 15, 2017

The New York Times is Pruitt’s most vigorous media critic. In August, it featured a front-page story under the headline “Scott Pruitt Is Carrying Out His E.P.A. Agenda in Secret.” The story, among other things, noted he’s “the first head of the agency to ever request round-the-clock security.”

To read the full Weekly Standard story, click here.