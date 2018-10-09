An official website of the United States government.

ICYMI: WSJ: A New Cost-Benefit Regulation Test

10/01/2018
Wall Street Journal
By Editorial Board
October 1, 2018

The Trump EPA wants to stop the agency’s ‘co-benefits’ trick.

The Obama Environmental Protection Agency forced dozens of coal plants into premature retirement with its mercury rule that was belatedly struck down by the Supreme Court. While those plants can’t be restored, the Trump EPA is at long last reinstating more rigorous cost-benefit analysis to its rule-making.

To view the entire article, go here

