ICYMI: WSJ: A New Cost-Benefit Regulation Test

Wall Street Journal

By Editorial Board

October 1, 2018

The Trump EPA wants to stop the agency’s ‘co-benefits’ trick.

The Obama Environmental Protection Agency forced dozens of coal plants into premature retirement with its mercury rule that was belatedly struck down by the Supreme Court. While those plants can’t be restored, the Trump EPA is at long last reinstating more rigorous cost-benefit analysis to its rule-making.

