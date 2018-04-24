An official website of the United States government.

INSIDE EPA - EPA's Ross Eyes Greater Water Policy 'Engagement'

04/24/2018

Inside EPA
Lara Beaven
April 23, 2018
http://insideepa.com/daily-news/epas-ross-eyes-greater-water-policy-engagement-incremental-changes

EPA water chief David Ross is looking for ways to replicate in other rulemakings the type of engagement the agency used with states to discuss changes to the Obama-era Clean Water Act (CWA) jurisdiction rule, while stressing the need for incremental progress with water policies rather than trying to accomplish everything at once.

Speaking at the National Water Policy Fly-In April 17 in Washington, D.C., Ross outlined his priorities as assistant administrator of the Office of Water, and said his overarching goal is to be proactive instead of reactive.

To read the entire article, please click here: http://insideepa.com/daily-news/epas-ross-eyes-greater-water-policy-engagement-incremental-changes Exit

