Interview with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt: Paris Agreement

06/01/2018
WJLA-TV - Washington 
Boris Epshteyn
June 1, 2018

It has been a year since President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Administrator of the EPA Scott Pruitt talked about why that was the right decision and what the benefits have been for the American people.

To see the video or read more, click here: http://wjla.com/news/bottom-line/interview-with-epa-administrator-scott-pruitt-paris-agreement Exit

