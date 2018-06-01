News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

Interview with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt: Paris Agreement

WJLA-TV - Washington

Boris Epshteyn

June 1, 2018

It has been a year since President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Administrator of the EPA Scott Pruitt talked about why that was the right decision and what the benefits have been for the American people.

To see the video or read more, click here: http://wjla.com/news/bottom-line/interview-with-epa-administrator-scott-pruitt-paris-agreement Exit