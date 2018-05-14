News Releases from Region 04

Jackson County Administrator Brian Fulton Named to National EPA Advisory Committee and Subcommittee

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Jackson County Administrator Brian Fulton of Pascagoula, Miss., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state and federal level. County Administrator Fulton has also been appointed to the Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS), which helps EPA develop robust partnerships with small communities to address environmental and public health issues. Fulton will serve as Vice Chair of the subcommittee.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration and partnership.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“County Administrator Fulton brings a wealth of experience in working with local, state, and federal partners,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “His leadership, exemplified by his efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, will be an asset to this committee.”

County Administrator Fulton’s leadership in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and his efforts to rebuild public infrastructure were part of the reason why he was selected to serve on the committee. In addition, he has formed strong bonds at the federal, state, and local level and will provide robust representation on the committee for county governments along the Gulf coast that have been impacted by disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina, Irma, and Harvey, as well as the BP oil spill.

“As a representative of a county that has a diverse mixture of industrial development, urban and rural components and eco-tourism, I understand the challenges communities face in balancing environmental protection while improving quality of life and encouraging economic growth,” said County Administrator Fulton. “I am honored to serve on this committee and look forward to being part of its collaborative effort to help find solutions to these challenges and ensure communities across America remain both viable and sustainable. Furthermore, I believe that my experience in disaster response and recovery will bring a unique perspective to the committee.”

The new committee and subcommittee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee meets four to six times per year to provide independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. It is a subcommittee of the Local Government Advisory Committee. The committee and subcommittee will have their first meeting in early summer.

