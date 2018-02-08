News Releases from Region 01

Jamestown, R.I., Wastewater Facility Recognized for Excellence

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – The wastewater treatment facility in Jamestown, R.I., was recognized recently by the US Environmental Protection Agency for its commitment to improving water quality.

The Jamestown Wastewater Treatment Facility was recently selected by EPA for a 2017 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award. The Jamestown facility, led by Douglas Ouellette, Superintendent, was recognized by EPA's New England Office for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant. The facility was one of seven facilities in New England acknowledged for exemplary performance during 2017.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management was instrumental in the plant's nomination.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alexandra Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. More often than not, and particularly with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA's New England office formally acknowledged the Jamestown facility for its work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference last month.