January 11: EPA Announces Electronics Challenge Awards at Consumer Electronic Show (CES)

EPA recognizes Challenge award winners and industry leaders share best practices.

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will recognize Electronics Challenge participants at the Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The SMM Electronics Challenge Awards and the panel Sustainability Policies in the Tech Industry will serve as a forum for industry representatives and senior policy-makers to discuss the implementation of sustainability policies in the industry today.



WHO:

Barnes Johnson, Director, EPA’s Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery

WHEN:

Awards Ceremony:

12:00 p.m. January 11, 2018



Panel:

2:15 p.m. January 11, 2018



WHERE:

Awards Ceremony:

Consumer Technology Association Main Stage

Las Vegas Convention Center

Panel:

North Hall N253

Las Vegas Convention Center

RSVP:

Credentialed press who would like to attend should email egrimm@cta.tech to RSVP with your name, cell or email info and media affiliation. Please note updated CES security measures on http://www.ces.tech/, including bag check points, bag restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES 2018.



For more information on Sustainable Materials Management visit:

http://www.epa.gov/smm