Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick Named to EPA National Advisory Committee

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 11, 2018) Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick of Beaumont, Texas, to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 34-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

"EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities."

“Judge Branick has spent years working on issues that impact the people of Texas,” said EPA Regional Administrator Anne L. Idsal. “His will provide much needed representation for communities through his expertise on air quality, water issues, and coastal protection and hurricane recovery.”

Judge Branick has served as the judge for the Jefferson County Court since 2010. He has been involved in numerous organizations including the Texas Air Quality Research Council Advisory Board, East Texas Regional Water Planning Group, and the Gulf Coast Community Protection and Recovery District. His county has the largest refinery in the United States, as well as three other major refineries. Judge Branick was awarded the Ducks Unlimited 2017 Wetlands Conservation Achievement Award for his work on coastal conservation issues.

The panel was selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The committee intends to meet in early summer to begin their work.

For more information and to see the full list of newly appointed LGAC members, please visit http://www.epa.gov/ocir/scas_lgac/lgac_index.htm .

