Justice Department and EPA Enter into Settlement with MFG Chemical, LLC to Prevent Future Accidental Chemical Releases

ATLANTA (May 22, 2018) – The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that MFG Chemical, LLC (MFG), formerly MFG Chemical, Inc., has entered into a proposed agreement to settle claims that MFG violated provisions of the Section 112(r)(1) Clean Air Act (CAA) General Duty Clause (GDC) aimed at preventing accidental releases of chemicals that can have serious consequences on public health, safety and the environment. MFG is a specialty chemical manufacturing company with three facilities located in Dalton, Georgia.

“This agreement will improve chemical safety and help strengthen the company’s program designed to minimize the risk of accidental releases,” said EPA Regional Administrator Trey Glenn. “It is a priority for EPA to ensure that companies properly manage risks posed by chemicals in order to protect public health and the environment.”

As part of today’s agreement, MFG will comply with CAA GDC requirements that facilities identify hazards, design and maintain a safe facility to prevent releases, and minimize the consequences of accidental releases that may occur. MFG will spend approximately $3 million to implement the compliance terms of the consent decree at its three facilities, including installing cooling towers, performing hazard assessments and undertaking other corrective measures according to an agreed schedule. The consent decree also requires MFG to pay a $400,000 civil penalty.

The proposed consent decree was lodged with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and will be subject to a 30-day public comment period following its publication in the Federal Register. A copy of the consent decree lodged today is available on the Department of Justice website at: http://www.justice.gov/enrd/Consent_Decrees.html.

For more information on the Clean Air Act General Duty Clause: https://www.epa.gov/rmp/general-duty-clause-under-clean-air-act-section-112r1

For more information about today’s agreement, visit https://www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.