Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Students Construct First Outdoor Wetlands Classrooms, Thanks to EPA Grant

(Lenexa, Kan., April 24, 2018) – Students at Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools today completed the first outdoor wetlands classroom in the district at J.C. Harmon High School. The wetlands construction project was part of a $50,000 grant from EPA to the Association of State Wetlands Managers in 2017.

In addition to constructing the wetlands classroom at J.C. Harmon High School, students at F.L. Schlagle High School will construct a similar wetlands classroom April 25 through April 27. The two outdoor labs will provide learning opportunities for the 2,400 combined students at J.C. Harmon and F.L. Schlagle high schools.

The goals of the project include providing an outdoor learning lab for STEM education, providing habitat for animals and plants, improving water quality of runoff from the school, reducing the need to mow grass, and bringing aesthetic improvements to both schools.

