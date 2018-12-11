News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

The Kansas City Star: Trump administration’s Waters of the United States rule gives power back to states

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

The Kansas City Star

By EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James

December 11, 2018

When President Donald Trump took office, he immediately began a process to remove and replace undue regulatory burdens that stifle American innovation and economic development. At the top of the list was the Obama Administration’s 2015 Waters of the United States rule. Today, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army are fulfilling the president’s objective and proposing a new definition that would put an end to the previous administration’s power grab.

Click here to read more. Exit