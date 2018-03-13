News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal: EPA Chief Says Regulation Rollback Benefits Nevada Mining Companies

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Gary Martin

March 12, 2018

https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/epa-chief-says-regulation-rollback-benefits-nevada-mining-companies/

The Environmental Protection Agency rolled back 22 regulations last year that saved $1 billion, including one that will benefit hard-rock mining companies that operate in states like Nevada, Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday.

While Pruitt touted a reversal of many Obama-era regulations, conservation groups like the Environmental Defense Fund said the Trump administration’s reduction in spending on EPA programs could negatively impact Nevada’s economy and environment “for years



