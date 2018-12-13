News Releases from Headquarters›Water (OW)
Las Vegas Review-Journal: There goes another one: Trump continues regulatory rollbacks
12/13/2018
Las Vegas Review-Journal
By: The Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
December 12, 2018
On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency announced it would roll back Obama-era rules that, under cover of the 1972 Clean Water Act, empowered federal bureaucrats to regulate virtually every puddle, pond and drainage ditch under the guise of protecting wetlands. The result was a morass of red tape that created a nightmare for farmers, developers and other property owners.