Las Vegas Review-Journal: There goes another one: Trump continues regulatory rollbacks

Las Vegas Review-Journal

By: The Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board

December 12, 2018

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency announced it would roll back Obama-era rules that, under cover of the 1972 Clean Water Act, empowered federal bureaucrats to regulate virtually every puddle, pond and drainage ditch under the guise of protecting wetlands. The result was a morass of red tape that created a nightmare for farmers, developers and other property owners.

