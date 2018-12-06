News Releases from Region 07

Leonardo Academy Awarded $494,503 Grant for Diesel Emissions Reduction Project in Kansas City Metro

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Dec. 6, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $494,503 grant to the Leonardo Academy in Madison, Wisconsin, to aid the organization in reducing diesel emissions and exposure in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Leonardo Academy will use the grant for truck replacements in both Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

This Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) project replaces 25 single and combination short-haul trucks with trucks with 2018 EPA-verified engines. The replacements will seek to reduce extensive amounts of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

EPA provides grants under the DERA to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million in competitive grant funding for the Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. The program solicited proposals nationwide for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions in terms of tons of pollution produced and reductions in exposure.

# # #

Learn more about Clean Diesel and DERA Funding

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7