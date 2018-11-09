News Releases from Region 04

Lincoln County Sanitation District in Kentucky Recognized by EPA for Excellence and Innovation in Clean Water Infrastructure

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (November 9, 2018) – On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Junction City to Hustonville sewer project in Lincoln County, Ky. as one of 30 clean water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. Honored projects include large wastewater infrastructure projects to small decentralized and agriculture projects.

“The Clean Water State Revolving Fund plays an integral role in advancing the President’s infrastructure agenda, providing communities with low-interest loans so that they can modernize aging infrastructure, create good jobs, and better protect public health and the environment,” said EPA Office of Water Assistant Administrator Dave Ross. “The scale and complexity of the 2018 PISCES recognized projects represent the determination, coordination, and creativity our partners put forth to achieve their water quality goals.”

"The Clean Water State Revolving Fund is an extremely important source of funding to ensure communities in the southeast have access to clean, safe drinking water and the infrastructure necessary to support local needs," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn.

The Lincoln County Sanitation District constructed a sanitary sewage system for 535 residential and 50 commercial customers that previously did not have sewer service. The new collection system was a critical upgrade because it replaced 223 failing septic tanks, 101 straight pipes, and two package treatment plants that previously discharged raw sewage. The new conveyance system was made possible through the collaboration of many supporting partners including the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority CWSR, which provided over $4 million in financing for the project.

The CWSRF is a federal EPA-state partnership that provides communities a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects. Over the past 31 years, CWSRF programs have provided more than $132 billion in financing for water quality infrastructure.

EPA’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients.