Contact: David Sternberg 215-814-5548 sternberg.david@epa.gov

McCandless Township Sanitary Authority Executive Director William Youngblood Named to National EPA Advisory Committee and Subcommittee

PHILADELPHIA (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Executive Director William Youngblood of McCandless Sanitary Authority, Pennsylvania, to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

Executive Director Youngblood has also been appointed to the Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS), which helps EPA develop robust partnerships with small communities to address environmental and public health issues.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Executive Director Youngblood has a deep familiarity with environmental and public health issues facing our region,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “His experience will provide a much-needed voice to the committee on water infrastructure needs of communities.”

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

Executive Director Youngblood has more than 25 years of experience in municipal authority and hospital management. In his current role, he manages the operation of various treatment plants and equipment in accordance with policy and objectives established by the Board of Directors. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny Department of Health, where he assists in formulating rules and regulations for the prevention of disease, the prevention and removal of conditions which constitute a menace to health, and the promotion and preservation of public health.

“I am very appreciative of this opportunity to serve in this capacity,” said Executive Director William Youngblood. “I look forward to providing input from the perspective of local residents’ needs for public health protection.”

The new committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. It is a subcommittee of the Local Government Advisory Committee. The committee and subcommittee intend to meet in early summer to begin their work.

For more information and to see the full list of newly appointed LGAC and SCAS members, please visit http://www.epa.gov/ocir/scas_lgac/lgac_index.htm .