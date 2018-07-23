News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Acting Administrator Wheeler to Make RFS Pathways Announcement

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, joined by Members of Congress and stakeholders, will make an announcement regarding renewable fuel derived from sorghum.

WHO: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Members of Congress

Agriculture Stakeholders



WHAT: Renewable Fuel Standard Pathways Announcement

WHERE: Rachel Carson Green Room

U.S. EPA Headquarters

1200 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

5:00 PM

This event is open to the press and will be streamed at https://www.epa.gov/live. If you are a credentialed member of the press and interested in attending, please RSVP to: at press@epa.gov no later than Tuesday, July 24 at 12 PM EST . Doors open at 4:30 PM EST. There will be no Q&A session.