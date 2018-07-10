News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: Acting Administrator Wheeler to Address EPA Staff

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 1:30 PM EDT U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will address EPA staff.

WHAT:

EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Addresses EPA Staff

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 11

1:30 PM

WHERE:

Rachel Carson Green Room

U.S. EPA Headquarters

1200 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C.

This event will be livestreamed in at www.epa.gov/live. Additionally a call-in line will be available to listen to the address via phone at: 866-299-3188, code: 202-564-6854. This event is open to the press. If you are a credentialed member of the press and interested in attending Acting Administrator Wheeler’s address please RSVP to: press@epa.gov. Doors open at 12:30 PM EST. There will be no Q&A session.