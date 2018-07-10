An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: Acting Administrator Wheeler to Address EPA Staff

07/10/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON  — On Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 1:30 PM EDT U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will address EPA staff.

WHAT:
EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Addresses EPA Staff

WHEN: 
Wednesday, July 11
1:30 PM

WHERE: 
Rachel Carson Green Room
U.S. EPA Headquarters
1200 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 

This event will be livestreamed in at www.epa.gov/live. Additionally a call-in line will be available to listen to the address via phone at: 866-299-3188, code: 202-564-6854. This event is open to the press. If you are a credentialed member of the press and interested in attending Acting Administrator Wheeler’s address please RSVP to: press@epa.gov. Doors open at 12:30 PM EST. There will be no Q&A session.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.