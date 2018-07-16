News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: Acting Administrator Wheeler to Meet with Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — On Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be meeting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Canonsburg, PA.



WHO: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

EPA Region 3 Administrator Cosmo Servidio

Washington County, PA Chamber of Commerce leadership and members

WHAT: Open press



WHERE: Accutrex Products, Inc.

112 Southpointe Blvd.

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Monday, July 16, 2018

1:00 PM - 1:15 PM



Credentialed press please RSVP prior to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 16 at press@epa.gov.

