Media Advisory: Acting Administrator Wheeler to Meet with Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — On Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be meeting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Canonsburg, PA.
WHO: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
EPA Region 3 Administrator Cosmo Servidio
Washington County, PA Chamber of Commerce leadership and members
WHAT: Open press
WHERE: Accutrex Products, Inc.
112 Southpointe Blvd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Monday, July 16, 2018
1:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Credentialed press please RSVP prior to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 16 at press@epa.gov.