An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: Acting Administrator Wheeler to Meet with Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania

07/15/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON — On Monday, July 16, 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be meeting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Canonsburg, PA.

WHO:          Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
                      EPA Region 3 Administrator Cosmo Servidio
                      Washington County, PA Chamber of Commerce leadership and members

WHAT:      Open press

WHERE:  Accutrex Products, Inc.
                   112 Southpointe Blvd.
                   Canonsburg, PA 15317
                   Monday, July 16, 2018
                  1:00 PM - 1:15 PM

Credentialed press please RSVP prior to 10:00 AM on Monday, July 16 at press@epa.gov.
 

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.