Media Advisory: Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Visits Michigan

08/16/2018
WASHINGTON  – On Friday, August 17, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will visit Pointe Mouillee in Monroe County, Michigan where he will meet with Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and local stakeholders to discuss Great Lakes issues. Following the tour of Pointe Mouillee, Acting Administrator Wheeler and Rep. Walberg will hold a media availability.

Who: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
         Rep. Tim Walberg

What: Media Availability

Where: Pointe Mouillee State Game Area Headquarters
            37205 Mouillee Rd
            Rockwood, MI

When: Friday, August 17
           8:45 – 9:00 AM EST

