News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Visits Michigan

WASHINGTON – On Friday, August 17, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will visit Pointe Mouillee in Monroe County, Michigan where he will meet with Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07), the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and local stakeholders to discuss Great Lakes issues. Following the tour of Pointe Mouillee, Acting Administrator Wheeler and Rep. Walberg will hold a media availability.



Who: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Rep. Tim Walberg

What: Media Availability



Where: Pointe Mouillee State Game Area Headquarters

37205 Mouillee Rd

Rockwood, MI

When: Friday, August 17

8:45 – 9:00 AM EST



Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 6:00 AM on Friday, August 17 to press@epa.gov