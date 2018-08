News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator To Visit Kentucky

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, August 24, at 1:45 PM ET, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will hold a media availability with Congressman Andy Barr (KY-6) to discuss the benefits of EPA's new proposed Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.



Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Congressman Andy Barr

What: Media Availability

When: Friday, August 24

1:45 – 2:00 PM EST



Where: 2640 Ironworks Rd, Winchester, KY 40391



Credentialed press: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov by 12pm on August 24.