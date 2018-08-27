An official website of the United States government.

Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler To Visit Ohio

08/27/2018
WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, August 28, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will hold two media availabilities in Ohio. The first will be held at the Old Columbus Dispatch Building in Columbus, Ohio at 9:45 AM ET. The second will be held at the Muskingum County Welcome Center in Zanesville, Ohio at 1:00 PM ET. Administrator Wheeler will be in the Buckeye State to discuss the benefits of EPA's new proposed Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. 

COLUMBUS
Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler
What: Media Availability 
When: Tuesday, August 28
           9:45 – 10:00 AM ET 
Where: Old Columbus Dispatch Building
             34 South 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215

ZANESVILLE
Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler
What: Media Availability 
When: Tuesday, August 28
           1:00 – 1:15 PM ET 
Where: Muskingkum County Welcome Center
            205 North 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701

Credentialed press: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov.

