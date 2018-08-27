News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler To Visit Ohio

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, August 28, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will hold two media availabilities in Ohio. The first will be held at the Old Columbus Dispatch Building in Columbus, Ohio at 9:45 AM ET. The second will be held at the Muskingum County Welcome Center in Zanesville, Ohio at 1:00 PM ET. Administrator Wheeler will be in the Buckeye State to discuss the benefits of EPA's new proposed Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.



COLUMBUS

Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

What: Media Availability

When: Tuesday, August 28

9:45 – 10:00 AM ET

Where: Old Columbus Dispatch Building

34 South 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215



ZANESVILLE

Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

What: Media Availability

When: Tuesday, August 28

1:00 – 1:15 PM ET

Where: Muskingkum County Welcome Center

205 North 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701

Credentialed press: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov.