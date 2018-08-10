News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Visits Iowa State Fair With Lawmakers

WASHINGTON – On Monday, August 13, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will visit the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa where he will meet with Iowa lawmakers and local stakeholders to discuss agency issues. Following a round of meetings at the Iowa State Fair, Acting Administrator Wheeler will hold a media availability. Afterwards, he will continue his tour of the fairgrounds with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Congressman David Young.



Who: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Governor Kim Reynolds

Congressman David Young

Lt. Governor Adam Gregg

Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig



What: Media Availability



Where: Jacobson Barn

Iowa Fairgrounds

When: Monday, August 13, 2018

4:00 – 4:20 PM CT



Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Monday, August 13 to press@epa.gov