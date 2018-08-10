News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Visits Iowa State Fair With Lawmakers
WASHINGTON – On Monday, August 13, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will visit the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa where he will meet with Iowa lawmakers and local stakeholders to discuss agency issues. Following a round of meetings at the Iowa State Fair, Acting Administrator Wheeler will hold a media availability. Afterwards, he will continue his tour of the fairgrounds with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Congressman David Young.
Who: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
Governor Kim Reynolds
Congressman David Young
Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig
What: Media Availability
Where: Jacobson Barn
Iowa Fairgrounds
When: Monday, August 13, 2018
4:00 – 4:20 PM CT
Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Monday, August 13 to press@epa.gov