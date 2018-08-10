An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Media Advisory: EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Visits Iowa State Fair With Lawmakers

08/10/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON  – On Monday, August 13, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will visit the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa where he will meet with Iowa lawmakers and local stakeholders to discuss  agency issues. Following a round of meetings at the Iowa State Fair, Acting Administrator Wheeler will hold a media availability. Afterwards, he will continue his tour of the fairgrounds with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Congressman David Young.


Who: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
            Governor Kim Reynolds
            Congressman David Young 
           Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
            Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig
        
What:    Media Availability

Where: Jacobson Barn
                 Iowa Fairgrounds

When: Monday, August 13, 2018
               4:00 – 4:20 PM CT

Credentialed press: please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Monday, August 13 to press@epa.gov

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.