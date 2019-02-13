News Releases from Region 09

Media Advisory: EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

Contact Information: Dean Higuchi (higuchi.dean@epa.gov) 808-541-2711 Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) 213-244-1815

SAN FRANCISCO (February 13, 2019) – Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Mike Stoker and EPA Office of International and Tribal Affairs (OITA) Assistant Administrator Chad McIntosh will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring PFAS in the environment and expanding our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO: EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker

Assistant Administrator Chad McIntosh, Office of International and Tribal Affairs

WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Thursday, February 14, 1:00 p.m. in American Samoa

Friday, February 15, 10:00 a.m. in Guam and CNMI

WHERE: Audio and Q&A

International: (209) 949-3630

In the U.S.: (855) 493-3507

Conference Code: 9679849

Livestream Video at https://video.epa.gov

– enter conference ID jong.steven@video.epa.gov and your name

– join the meeting (video only) as Guest

For more information on joining, visit www.epa.gov/region-9-documents/pfas-call-instructions

The event will be open to the public and press.

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST February 14 press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov for additional details.

