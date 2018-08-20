News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

Media Advisory: EPA Proposes New Affordable Clean Energy Rule

WASHINGTON -Tomorrow, August 21, at 10:00 A.M. ET, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will host a press briefing via phone to announce the proposed Affordable Clean Energy “ACE” rule, which sets greenhouse gas guidelines for states to set standards for performance for existing coal-fired power plants.



Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum

What: Press briefing via phone

When: Tuesday, August 21

10:00 – 10:30 AM EST

Credentialed press: To receive the call information please RSVP prior to 9:30 A.M. ET on Tuesday, August 21. RSVP to Press@epa.gov.