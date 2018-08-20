An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersAir and Radiation (OAR)

Media Advisory: EPA Proposes New Affordable Clean Energy Rule

08/20/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON -Tomorrow, August 21, at 10:00 A.M. ET, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will host a press briefing via phone to announce the proposed Affordable Clean Energy “ACE” rule, which sets greenhouse gas guidelines for states to set standards for performance for existing coal-fired power plants.

Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler
            U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum

What:  Press briefing via phone

When: Tuesday, August 21
               10:00 – 10:30 AM EST 

Credentialed press: To receive the call information please RSVP prior to 9:30 A.M. ET on Tuesday, August 21. RSVP to Press@epa.gov.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.