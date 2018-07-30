News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

Media Advisory: EPA Releases Air Trends Report Showing Cleaner Air, Growing Economy

WASHINGTON – Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 31, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will host a press briefing via phone to announce the release of EPA’s annual report “Our Nation’s Air: Status and Trends Through 2017” on air quality, tracking our nation’s progress in improving air quality since the passage of the Clean Air Act.

Who: U.S. EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum

What: Press Briefing

Where: Via phone

When: Tuesday, July 31, 2018

1:30 pm

Credentialed press only: To receive the call information please RSVP prior to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 31 to press@epa.gov