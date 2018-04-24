News Releases from Region 09

MEDIA ADVISORY: U.S. EPA to make brownfields announcement, spotlight lead cleanup in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO – Tomorrow, April 25, U.S. EPA Acting Regional Administrator Alexis Strauss will celebrate a successful local lead cleanup at a 3.8- acre site in Sacramento slated for affordable housing development. The project is led by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and funded by U.S. EPA, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the City of Sacramento. EPA will also announce new efforts to jump-start other redevelopment efforts at promising sites in the region.

EPA will be joined by federal, state and local leaders to emphasize the importance of cleaning up lead and transforming unused properties into productive sites that benefit the community and local economy.

WHO:

Alexis Strauss, Acting Regional Administrator, U.S. EPA

Cynthia Abbot, Field Manager, HUD

Meaghan Stiles, from the office of Doris Matsui, U.S. Representative, CA-6

Barbara Lee, Director, California Department of Toxic Substances Control

Allen Warren, Councilmember, City of Sacramento, District 2

Mark Johannessen, Councilmember, City of West Sacramento

La Shelle Dozier, Executive Director, Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency

WHAT:

Brief remarks, media availability and visuals of site redevelopment.

WHERE:

810 Roanoke Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95838

Parking available on-site

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:00 am

RSVP:

NOTE: Please wear comfortable, but sturdy shoes (no thin heels), as event will take place on dirt/gravel surface.

