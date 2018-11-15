News Releases from Region 07

Metropolitan Energy Center of Kansas City Awarded $1.05 Million Grant to Protect Children’s Health While Reducing Diesel Emissions and Exposure

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 15, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $1,052,524 grant to the Metropolitan Energy Center of Kansas City to protect children’s health by reducing diesel emissions and exposure in multiple metro areas in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

This Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) project will involve the replacement of two, Class 8 long-haul tractors with compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tractors. It also involves replacing seven tractors with liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered tractors and 12 tractor engines with 2019 EPA-certified diesel engines. The project also replaces a municipal diesel trash hauler with a CNG-powered one, and funds 128 electrified parking spaces that will be installed at a private truck/fleet terminal.

The grant seeks to reduce extensive amounts of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter (soot), carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide in these metro communities.

EPA provides grants under the DERA to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million in competitive grant funding for the Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. The program solicited proposals nationwide for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions in terms of tons of pollution produced and reductions in exposure.

