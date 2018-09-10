News Releases from Headquarters
Montana Standard: Standard view: Administrator visit was a big plus — now let's get the work done
09/10/2018
Contact Information:
Montana Standard
By Editorial Board
September 9, 2018
https://mtstandard.com/opinion/editorial/standard-view-administrator-visit-was-a-big-plus-now-let/article_7bec8be2-b180-5761-8ef2-487dd28d08ac.html
Butte and Anaconda were the center of the EPA's focus Friday.
With Andrew Wheeler, the agency's acting administrator, visiting both towns, it was heartening to listen to people in the communities who have cared about the cleanup speak so forcefully and eloquently to Wheeler.