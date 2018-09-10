News Releases from Headquarters

Montana Standard: Standard view: Administrator visit was a big plus — now let's get the work done

Montana Standard

By Editorial Board

September 9, 2018

https://mtstandard.com/opinion/editorial/standard-view-administrator-visit-was-a-big-plus-now-let/article_7bec8be2-b180-5761-8ef2-487dd28d08ac.html

Butte and Anaconda were the center of the EPA's focus Friday.

With Andrew Wheeler, the agency's acting administrator, visiting both towns, it was heartening to listen to people in the communities who have cared about the cleanup speak so forcefully and eloquently to Wheeler.

