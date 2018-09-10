An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Headquarters

Montana Standard: Standard view: Administrator visit was a big plus — now let's get the work done

09/10/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Montana Standard
By Editorial Board
September 9, 2018
https://mtstandard.com/opinion/editorial/standard-view-administrator-visit-was-a-big-plus-now-let/article_7bec8be2-b180-5761-8ef2-487dd28d08ac.html 

Butte and Anaconda were the center of the EPA's focus Friday.

With Andrew Wheeler, the agency's acting administrator, visiting both towns, it was heartening to listen to people in the communities who have cared about the cleanup speak so forcefully and eloquently to Wheeler.

To read the full article, click here Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.