Morgantown, W. Va. group to receive $120,000 EPA grant to support water monitoring project for Deckers Creek

(PHILADELPHIA) October 4, 2018 – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $120,000 grant for the Friends of Deckers Creek in Morgantown, West Virginia to monitor water quality throughout the Deckers Creek Watershed and educate the public about the hazards of water contamination.

“These awards will go directly to locally-based organizations working to improve health and quality of life in historically underserved areas,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Special consideration was given this year to projects located in rural areas such as Decker’s Creek with the goal of increasing outreach and community partnerships where resources can be scarce.”

Friends of Deckers Creek will use funding to monitor fecal coliform and E. coli levels in the watershed. Deckers Creek is a 24.6-mile-long tributary of the Monongahela River that runs through north-central West Virginia.

The non-profit group will also teach the public about the hazards of contamination and residents’ rights under the Clean Water Act. The project will include engaging communities in the monitoring process and holding public forums on contamination issues. The goal is to develop stormwater best management practices that will benefit the entire community.

Background

The funding is provided through EPA's Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving (EJCPS) program, which supports local organizations in their efforts to develop and implement community-driven solutions that address environmental and public health disparities in minority, low-income, tribal and indigenous populations. The ten projects selected nationwide this year reflect an emphasis on support for rural communities and watershed protection.

The 2018 awards provide up to $120,000 per project for a two-year project period. Special consideration this year was given to projects located in rural areas, with the goal of increasing outreach and community capacity building. Eight of the ten total projects awarded are in rural areas.

For more information about the 2018 EJ CPS projects, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-3

For more information on the EJ Collaborative Problem-Solving Program, including descriptions of previously funded projects, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmental-justice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-0