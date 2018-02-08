News Releases from Region 01

Nashua Wastewater Operator Trainer Recognized for Outstanding Service

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – James LaLiberte of the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission in Lowell is being honored by the US Environmental Protection Agency for his work training wastewater operators throughout the country.

LaLiberte, who lives in Nashua, was given recently a "2017 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Excellence Award" by EPA. LaLiberte develops, coordinates, and instructs the non-profit commission's wastewater and safety training programs. He has been training wastewater operators throughout New England for 15 years. His courses include basic and advanced wastewater math, basic and intermediate operation of municipal wastewater treatment plants, basic industrial wastewater treatment, pumps and hydraulics, and safety in wastewater treatment plants.

Laliberte has been an integral part in preparing new and experienced operators for evolving changes in the wastewater field. He has also had a major role in coordinating the Massachusetts wastewater operator training and management candidate programs.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was instrumental in LaLiberte's nomination.

"The professionals operating these wastewater treatment plants, as well as the municipalities and the state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alex Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "I am proud to acknowledge Mr. LaLiberte's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give him the credit he deserves."

EPA's New England office formally acknowledged LaLiberte for his fine work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference at the Boston Copley Marriott Hotel last month.