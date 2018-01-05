News Releases from Region 01

New England Organizations Recognized for Reducing Waste

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON - One Massachusetts organization was honored nationally by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their waste prevention and diversion accomplishments out of 16 National winners. Another twelve organizations across New England received Regional Achievement certificates recognizing their work for reducing waste as part of EPA's WasteWise program.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center won the National Non-profit Organization Partner of the Year award for reported the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities when compared to the previous year for the Non-Profit category.

"For 23 years, EPA's WasteWise program has helped organizations and businesses apply sustainable materials management practices to prevent and reduce municipal and select industrial wastes, saving them resources and money," said Deb Szaro, acting regional administrator for EPA's New England office. "Our 2017 winners exemplify both good environmental stewardship and good business sense, and we encourage others to follow their lead."

"Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's waste reduction program is a collaborative effort where individuals in every division are committed to making their space more sustainable. This enables BIDMC to foster an environmentally responsible community," said Jane Matlaw, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Director of Community Relations.

In 2016, EPA worked with 41 New England-based WasteWise partners who collectively prevented and recycled over 242,000 tons of waste. Nationally, WasteWise partners reported preventing and diverting 8.5 million tons of waste that would otherwise have been disposed in landfills or incinerators. These actions, which include waste prevention, recycling, composting and donation, saved participants over $400 million dollars in avoided landfill fees.

WasteWise Program is part of EPA's Sustainable Materials Management Program, which seeks to reduce the environmental impact of all kinds of materials. New England WasteWise partners who had a significant increase in waste prevention and recycling activities—when compared to the previous year—are also being recognized.

The following 12 New England organizations received a "Regional WasteWise Achievement Certificate" for their work reducing waste:

Connecticut:

Church Hill Classics, Monroe

Danbury Hospital, Danbury

Mohegan Tribe of Indians of CT, Montville

USPS – Northeast, Windsor

Massachusetts:

Big Y World Class Markets, headquarters in Springfield

Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control, Northborough

UMass Memorial Health Care, Worcester

Maine:

Hannaford Supermarkets, headquarters in Scarborough

University of Southern Maine, Portland

New Hampshire:

Hypertherm Inc, Hanover

Newport Computer Service, Inc., Rochester

Vermont:

Stratton Mountain Resort, Stratton

More information: All U.S. businesses, governments and non-profit organizations can join WasteWise.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise.