North Attleboro, Mass. Industrial Pretreatment Program Recognized for Excellence

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – The wastewater treatment system in North Attleboro, Mass. was recognized recently by the US Environmental Protection Agency for its commitment to improving water quality.

The Town of North Attleboro's Industrial Pretreatment Program was honored with a "2017 Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award" by the US Environmental Protection Agency's New England office.

The pretreatment program staff in North Attleboro, led by Tracy Bellavance, was recognized for exceptional work inspecting, permitting and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the Town's collection system.

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alexandra Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

The Town of North Attleboro Industrial Pretreatment Program was presented the Excellence Award at the 19th Annual EPA New England Industrial Pretreatment Program Conference and was also acknowledged at the Annual New England Water Environment Association Conference in Boston.