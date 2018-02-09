News Releases from Region 01

North Conway, N.H. Operator of Wastewater Plant Recognized for Outstanding Service

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – Peter LaBonte of Tamworth, N.H., was honored recently by the US Environmental Protection Agency for his work maintaining the North Conway, NH, Wastewater Treatment Facility.

LaBonte chief operator of the facility, received a "2017 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Excellence Award" in recognition of the outstanding job he has done over the years in operating and maintaining the North Conway facility.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The NH Department of Environmental Services was instrumental in LaBonte's nomination.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alexandra Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "We are proud to acknowledge Mr. LaBonte's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give him the credit he deserves."

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. More often than not, and particularly with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA's New England office formally acknowledged LaBonte for his work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference last month.