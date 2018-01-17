News Releases from Region 07

North Kansas City, Missouri, Superfund Site Included in EPA Redevelopment Focus List

Contact Information: Angela Brees (brees.angela@epa.gov) 913-551-7940

(Lenexa, Kan., Jan. 17, 2018) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its initial list of Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) sites with the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential. Included in that list is the Armour Road Superfund Site in North Kansas City, Missouri.

“EPA is more than a collaborative partner to remediate the nation’s most contaminated sites. We’re also working to successfully integrate Superfund sites back into communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Today’s redevelopment list incorporates Superfund sites ready to become catalysts for economic growth and revitalization.”

Superfund redevelopment has helped countless communities reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites on the list have significant redevelopment potential, based on previous outside interest, access to transportation corridors, land values, and other critical development drivers.

The city of North Kansas City owns the site and is actively working to redevelop it. Additional groundwater cleanup is required, but there are no use restrictions at the site. It is currently zoned for commercial/retail and mixed land uses.

The list is intended to direct interested developers and potential owners to Superfund sites with redevelopment potential, but does not necessarily include all possible sites with similar potential.

The sites on this list are in alphabetical order and not ranked in any particular way. As of Jan. 11, 2018, the Superfund Redevelopment List is:

Aerojet General Corp., Rancho Cordova, California

Aircraft Components, Benton Harbor, Michigan

Allied Paper, Inc./Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Refinery Co., Hermantown, Minnesota

BoRit Asbestos, Ambler, Pennsylvania

Bunker Hill Mining & Metallurgical Complex, Smelterville, Idaho

Crater Resources Inc./Keystone Coke Co./Alan Wood Steel Co., Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania

Eagle Mine, Minturn, Colorado

Florida Steel Corp., Indiantown, Florida

Frontier Hard Chrome, Inc., Vancouver, Washington

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp., Columbus, Mississippi

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp., Jacksonville, Florida

Koppers Co., Inc., Charleston, South Carolina

Libby Asbestos and Libby Groundwater Sites, Libby, Montana

Many Diversified Interests, Inc., Houston, Texas

McCormick & Baxter Creosoting Co., Portland, Oregon

Metal Bank, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MGM Brakes, Cloverdale, California

New Bedford, New Bedford, Massachusetts

Operating Industries Inc. Landfill, Monterey Park, California

Peoples Natural Gas, Dubuque, Iowa

Pepper Steel & Alloys, Inc., Medley, Florida

Quendall Terminal, Renton, Washington

Raymark Industries, Inc., Stratford, Connecticut

Roebling Steel Co., Burlington County, New Jersey

Sanford Dry Cleaners, Sanford, Florida

Sharon Steel Corp., Midvale, Utah

St. Louis River Site, Duluth, Minnesota

U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills, Greenville, South Carolina

U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery, Inc., East Chicago, Indiana

In July 2017, the Superfund Task Force released its recommendations to streamline and improve the Superfund program, including a focus on redevelopment training, tools and resources towards sites on the NPL.

EPA will work diligently with developers interested in reusing these and other Superfund sites; identify potentially interested businesses and industries to keep them apprised of redevelopment opportunities; and continue to engage with community groups in cleanup and redevelopment activities to ensure the successful redevelopment and revitalization of their communities.

Administrator Pruitt has set the expectation that there will be a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at all Superfund sites across the country. The Superfund program remains dedicated to addressing risk and accelerating progress at all of its sites, not just those on the list. The list is intended to be dynamic. Sites will move on and off the list as appropriate.

For more information, please visit EPA's website.

